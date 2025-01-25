Previous
Robin by felicityms
Robin

I took this during the Big Garden Birdwatch today. Look at its adorable little feet!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning shot for your birdwatch.
January 25th, 2025  
