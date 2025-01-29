Previous
Early daffs by felicityms
Early daffs

The ones on New Square always seem to be the first in bloom.
29th January 2025 29th Jan 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
xbm ace
I remember it when it was a car park! Much better now!
January 29th, 2025  
Fisher Family
How lovely to see this early sign of spring!

Ian
January 29th, 2025  
