Previous
A nice cup of tea by felicityms
257 / 365

A nice cup of tea

Saturday afternoon on the sofa.
1st February 2025 1st Feb 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
70% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
Just what I needed after a long walk around York city centre today finding and taking photos of 32 ice sculptures! An inspiring shot.

Ian
February 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact