Previous
Plane tree avenue by felicityms
262 / 365

Plane tree avenue

On Jesus Green, looking mysterious in the fog.
6th February 2025 6th Feb 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
71% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Quite thick fog!
February 6th, 2025  
Jo ace
Very atmospheric
February 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact