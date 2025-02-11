Previous
North Court, Emmanuel College by felicityms
267 / 365

North Court, Emmanuel College

On a grey, drizzly day. This magnificent tree looks much better in summer!
11th February 2025 11th Feb 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
73% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact