“A modern take on the 60s” by felicityms
“A modern take on the 60s”

That’s how the student photographer described what she was aiming for with these two friends of hers. She was “gutted” that the 60s-style café in the background was closed on Sundays! I thought they looked amazing.
16th February 2025

