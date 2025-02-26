Previous
Always look up! by felicityms
282 / 365

Always look up!

At the back of Cambridge Guildhall, what used to be the Library is now the Giggling Squid, but the remains of the original portico are still there.
26th February 2025 26th Feb 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact