282 / 365
Always look up!
At the back of Cambridge Guildhall, what used to be the Library is now the Giggling Squid, but the remains of the original portico are still there.
26th February 2025
26th Feb 25
0
0
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
