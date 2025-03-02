Previous
Old School House by felicityms
286 / 365

Old School House

Converted school in my neighbourhood. Sunny day, so the houses opposite and blue sky are reflected in the glass panel above the door.
2nd March 2025 2nd Mar 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
78% complete

Photo Details

