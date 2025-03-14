Sign up
298 / 365
Sunlight and shadow
These daffs are taking their time to come out. The print on the wall is a limited edition by Rob Ryan, produced specially for David Parr House.
14th March 2025
14th Mar 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Tags
#davidparrhouse
#robryan
Fisher Family
A beautiful still life - fav!
Katharine
March 14th, 2025
