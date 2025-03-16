Previous
Number 6 by felicityms
Number 6

I love this front door in a nearby street. The coloured glass looks like wine gums!
Dorothy ace
Oh I love doors and this one is rather unusual with its wine gum stain glass. Why would it have two locks? I assume safety but to me it is unusual to have one so low.
March 16th, 2025  
