300 / 365
Number 6
I love this front door in a nearby street. The coloured glass looks like wine gums!
16th March 2025
16th Mar 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Dorothy
ace
Oh I love doors and this one is rather unusual with its wine gum stain glass. Why would it have two locks? I assume safety but to me it is unusual to have one so low.
March 16th, 2025
