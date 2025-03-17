Previous
Conversion table by felicityms
Conversion table

Between Fahrenheit and Celsius. Outdoor exhibit at the Museum of Technology.
17th March 2025 17th Mar 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
