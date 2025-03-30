Previous
Clever crows by felicityms
Clever crows

They have lifted the cage for the fat block off its hook on the feeder, and are now manipulating it to get access to the food.
Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016.
