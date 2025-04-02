Previous
St Edmundsbury Cathedral by felicityms
317 / 365

St Edmundsbury Cathedral

From yesterday’s visit. Beautiful sunshine, but that made photographing the interior a bit tricky.
2nd April 2025 2nd Apr 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
86% complete

