Work in progress by felicityms
Creating new wetland area in the Logan’s Meadow nature reserve. Should be lovely by the summer!
9th April 2025 9th Apr 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
