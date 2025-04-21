Previous
Cow parsley by felicityms
Cow parsley

Or Queen Anne’s Lace, in my local park.
21st April 2025 21st Apr 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Carole Sandford ace
This stuff is very photogenic!
April 21st, 2025  
