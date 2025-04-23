Previous
Hospital plaque by felicityms
338 / 365

Hospital plaque

I was visiting a friend in Addenbrooke’s this afternoon and noticed this blue plaque for the first time. I wonder what Dr John Addenbrooke would make of the way his ‘small, physical hospital’ has expanded?
23rd April 2025 23rd Apr 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
92% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact