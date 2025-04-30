Sign up
Previous
345 / 365
Wisteria
It’s everywhere in Cambridge at the moment, but this lot looked particularly lovely as I walked home this evening.
30th April 2025
30th Apr 25
1
1
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Carole Sandford
ace
This is so beautiful!
April 30th, 2025
