Wisteria by felicityms
Wisteria

It’s everywhere in Cambridge at the moment, but this lot looked particularly lovely as I walked home this evening.
30th April 2025 30th Apr 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Carole Sandford ace
This is so beautiful!
April 30th, 2025  
