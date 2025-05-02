Previous
Beware badgers! by felicityms
Beware badgers!

Another photo from my visit to Oxford last week. This was on the gate to Magdalen College gardens.
2nd May 2025 2nd May 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Dorothy ace
Oh I’d love to see a badger!
May 2nd, 2025  
