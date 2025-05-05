Previous
Urban landscape by felicityms
Urban landscape

The turret in the middle of the new office buildings is a reconstruction of the Spiller’s mill, destroyed in a fire in 2010 while awaiting redevelopment.
Fisher Family
An interesting and attractive urban scene!

Ian
May 5th, 2025  
