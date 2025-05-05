Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
350 / 365
Urban landscape
The turret in the middle of the new office buildings is a reconstruction of the Spiller’s mill, destroyed in a fire in 2010 while awaiting redevelopment.
5th May 2025
5th May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
350
photos
15
followers
32
following
95% complete
View this month »
343
344
345
346
347
348
349
350
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
5th May 2025 9:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Fisher Family
An interesting and attractive urban scene!
Ian
May 5th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close
Ian