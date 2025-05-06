Sign up
Previous
351 / 365
King or saint?
One of the many on the ‘angel roof’ of St Bene’t’s, Cambridge. Difficult to photograph, because there are spotlights next to many of them.
6th May 2025
6th May 25
Felicity Macdonald
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
6th May 2025 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
