Previous
Climbing rose by felicityms
Photo 366

Climbing rose

21st May 2025 21st May 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
100% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Casablanca 🇬🇧 ace
What a beautiful sight.
May 22nd, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact