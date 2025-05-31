Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 376
Intense!
Not a great fan of cats, but this one was so intent on looking down the drain that it didn’t move, even when a car went past!
31st May 2025
31st May 25
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
376
photos
16
followers
28
following
103% complete
View this month »
369
370
371
372
373
374
375
376
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
SM-A217F
Taken
31st May 2025 10:44am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Maybe he has spotted a rat
May 31st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close