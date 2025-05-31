Previous
Intense! by felicityms
Photo 376

Intense!

Not a great fan of cats, but this one was so intent on looking down the drain that it didn’t move, even when a car went past!
31st May 2025 31st May 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
103% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Babs ace
Maybe he has spotted a rat
May 31st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact