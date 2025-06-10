Previous
Knobbly trees by felicityms
Photo 386

Knobbly trees

Beautiful old trees on my local recreation ground. Taken with my new phone - very pleased with the result!
10th June 2025 10th Jun 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
105% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact