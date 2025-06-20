Sign up
Previous
Photo 396
When in Brittany …
… have a galette for lunch. This one came with scallops and chorizo - delicious!
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
