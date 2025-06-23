Previous
Pretty, but what is it? by felicityms
Photo 399

Pretty, but what is it?

I thought the leaves looked like mimosa, but these flowers definitely aren’t! This tree seems to be the only one in flower at the moment.
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
109% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact