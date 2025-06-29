Previous
Caught in the act! by felicityms
Photo 405

Caught in the act!

Crow, in the process of lifting the holder for the fat block off the bird feeder! Beautiful glossy feathers.
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
110% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact