Previous
Next
Looking up … by felicityms
Photo 424

Looking up …

Always a worthwhile exercise in cities, and particularly in Glasgow. Near George Square.
18th July 2025 18th Jul 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
116% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact