Previous
Stained glass by felicityms
Photo 430

Stained glass

In the Burrell Collection. I love the way they are displayed against the background of trees in the surrounding park.
24th July 2025 24th Jul 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
117% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact