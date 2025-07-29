Previous
Still Life? by felicityms
Photo 435

Still Life?

Or just artistically arranged fly-tipping?
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
119% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
I thought this was for “junk” yesterday’s July word. 😊
July 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact