Previous
Evening visitor by felicityms
Photo 439

Evening visitor

Photo taken by my neighbour. Apparently he/she wasn’t too pleased at supper being interrupted for a photo shoot!
2nd August 2025 2nd Aug 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
120% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact