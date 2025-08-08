Sign up
Photo 445
Street decorations
Not sure what these are for (in Green Street, Cambridge) but they are quite pretty.
8th August 2025
8th Aug 25
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
31st July 2025 12:25pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Beautiful decorations
August 9th, 2025
