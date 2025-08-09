Previous
Squabbling pigeons by felicityms
Photo 446

Squabbling pigeons

The feral pigeon on the right is sulking, because it was turfed out of its bath by the wood pigeons, who wanted a drink!
9th August 2025

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
122% complete

Photo Details

