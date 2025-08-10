Previous
Sunday afternoon by felicityms
Photo 447

Sunday afternoon

Language students enjoying the delights of Cambridge (sarcastic voice).
10th August 2025 10th Aug 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
122% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact