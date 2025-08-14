Previous
Bookshelf by felicityms
Photo 451

Bookshelf

Visitor Centre, David Parr House, Cambridge. I love the eclectic collection of books shown here.
14th August 2025 14th Aug 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
123% complete

