Tardis alert! by felicityms
Photo 467

Tardis alert!

Two of the items in the National Telephone Kiosk collection at Avoncroft Buildings Museum, near Bromsgrove. A lot of them have working phones and we had fun phoning each other from the different kiosks!
30th August 2025 30th Aug 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Babs ace
Wow how exciting. Did you see the Doctor?
August 30th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Sounds like fun!
August 30th, 2025  
