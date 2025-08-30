Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 467
Tardis alert!
Two of the items in the National Telephone Kiosk collection at Avoncroft Buildings Museum, near Bromsgrove. A lot of them have working phones and we had fun phoning each other from the different kiosks!
30th August 2025
30th Aug 25
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
467
photos
16
followers
29
following
127% complete
View this month »
460
461
462
463
464
465
466
467
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
30th August 2025 1:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Babs
ace
Wow how exciting. Did you see the Doctor?
August 30th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Sounds like fun!
August 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close