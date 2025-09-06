Previous
Lots of berries! by felicityms
Photo 474

Lots of berries!

Sign of a hard winter to come?
6th September 2025 6th Sep 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
129% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Wow! So many!
September 6th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact