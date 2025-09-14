Previous
Foxes! by felicityms
Photo 482

Foxes!

This morning at 7am there were three foxes in the garden. By the time I’d grabbed my camera, these two were just leaving …
14th September 2025 14th Sep 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
