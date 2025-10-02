Sign up
Photo 500
Beautifully proportioned
Lovely building, part of Emmanuel College, seen from the bus stop across the road.
2nd October 2025
2nd Oct 25
1
0
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful building
October 2nd, 2025
