Previous
Apple Day by felicityms
Photo 503

Apple Day

I haven’t got the relevant tech to upload at the moment, so here’s one from Ely Apple Day a couple of years ago.
4th October 2025 4th Oct 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Fisher Family
An interesting and varied selection of apples, makes a lovely shot!

Ian
October 5th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact