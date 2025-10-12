Previous
Stadspark, Antwerp by felicityms
Photo 510

Stadspark, Antwerp

I loved the combination of autumn colours and the unusual shape of the branch.
12th October 2025 12th Oct 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Carole Sandford ace
What a beautiful sight! Love it!
October 12th, 2025  
