Art nouveau in Antwerp
Art nouveau in Antwerp

On our last day in Antwerp, we had a tour of art nouveau houses, many of them had this type of mosaic decoration. Narrow streets, so it was difficult to get far enough away for good shots.
13th October 2025 13th Oct 25

