Previous
Street garden by felicityms
Photo 516

Street garden

This started out as a bit of guerilla gardening in a neglected corner, but is now a well-established raised bed.
18th October 2025 18th Oct 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
141% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact