Photo 518
Autumn
Flashback to this time last week in Antwerp. This mosaic, in the art nouveau district, represents Autumn. The house was on a crossroads, with Spring, Summer and Winter on the other three corners.
20th October 2025
20th Oct 25
Felicity Macdonald
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Canon PowerShot SX720 HS
Taken
13th October 2025 9:00am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
