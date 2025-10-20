Previous
Autumn by felicityms
Photo 518

Autumn

Flashback to this time last week in Antwerp. This mosaic, in the art nouveau district, represents Autumn. The house was on a crossroads, with Spring, Summer and Winter on the other three corners.
20th October 2025 20th Oct 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
Photo Details

