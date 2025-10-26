Previous
View from bed! by felicityms
Photo 524

View from bed!

I’ve got a horrible cold and cough, so stayed at home from church today, and had a lie-in. But this view of the silver birch outside my flat was very cheering.
26th October 2025 26th Oct 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
