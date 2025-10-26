Sign up
Previous
Photo 524
View from bed!
I’ve got a horrible cold and cough, so stayed at home from church today, and had a lie-in. But this view of the silver birch outside my flat was very cheering.
26th October 2025
26th Oct 25
0
0
Felicity Macdonal...
@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
524
photos
16
followers
29
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
Galaxy A16
Taken
26th October 2025 10:01am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
