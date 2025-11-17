Previous
Friendly blackbird by felicityms
Photo 547

Friendly blackbird

He let me get quite close, and even looked up from foraging among the leaves!
Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
