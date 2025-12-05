Previous
Fairbairn Cup races by felicityms
Fairbairn Cup races

End of term races organised by Jesus College. This was a Senior IV crew.
5th December 2025 5th Dec 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
