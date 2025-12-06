Previous
Mill Road Winter Fair by felicityms
Photo 566

Mill Road Winter Fair

The road is closed to traffic, and one or two people come along for music, food, mulled wine and to meet their friends and neighbours!
6th December 2025 6th Dec 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
155% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact