Exquisite ceramics by felicityms
Photo 577

Exquisite ceramics

One of my favourite items in the Fitzwilliam Museum, this ewer and basin were made in Korea in the 12th century.
17th December 2025 17th Dec 25

Felicity Macdonal...

@felicityms
I live in Cambridge, where I worked at Newnham College (in the Undergraduate Admissions Office) until I retired in 2016. I try to go out...
