Ready for Christmas services by felicityms
Ready for Christmas services

St Bene’t’s, Cambridge. First Eucharist of Christmas 11:30pm tonight, services tomorrow at 8:00 and 10:00am.
The church is looking great, after a band of helpers this morning were polishing, and arranging flowers.
