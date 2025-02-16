Sign up
Previous
27 / 365
47/365
dreaming and planing with a cuppa of coffee, toast and star crime TV on the laptop.
... been feeling out of focus lately... everything is blurry... is like looking outside through a window with water condensation... I can see that something is there but can't identify what it is.
16th February 2025
16th Feb 25
Alexandra
@fenix
🌍 Porto, Portugal ✨ Seeking beauty 📱 Keeping moments with my very old smartphone
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
LG-M700
Taken
16th February 2025 10:10am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
#fenix365photoproject
