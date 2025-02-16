Previous
47/365 by fenix
dreaming and planing with a cuppa of coffee, toast and star crime TV on the laptop.

... been feeling out of focus lately... everything is blurry... is like looking outside through a window with water condensation... I can see that something is there but can't identify what it is.
Alexandra

@fenix
🌍 Porto, Portugal ✨ Seeking beauty 📱 Keeping moments with my very old smartphone
